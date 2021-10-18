Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu need to pick up league form as they face TS Galaxy

Durban – AmaZulu will certainly need to rotate well as they tackle struggling TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium in Limpopo on Tuesday. Usuthu head into the game on the back of their 0-0 stalemate with African giants TP Mazembe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last Friday in their CAF Champions League second preliminary round first-leg game.

They certainly have their work cut-out ahead of the return leg which will be played at the Stade TP Mazembe in Congo on Saturday. The Durban-based side do also need to pick up their league form. They have so far been unable to emulate their heroics from last season as they have picked up just seven points from their six games. Usuthu, who finished second in the top-flight last season already trail league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by nine points. In Galaxy, Usuthu are up against one of only two teams that have yet to pick up a league win so far this season, with Marumo Gallants being the other.

Benni McCarthy’s side could have not asked for any other better opponents ahead of their game against Mazembe. The Rockets have picked up just two points so far in the league and are bottom of the log. They recently sacked Owen da Gama with assistant coach Shaun Bartlett also leaving. Galaxy are now under the management of relatively unknown German tactician Sead Ramovic who will be looking to prove to critical PSL fans that he is more than just a “plumber”. The Rockets can at least take comfort from the fact that their first top-flight victory last season came against the same opponents at the same venue.

Galaxy veteran Mlungisi Mbunjana is confident that his side can turn their troubling situation around under their new coach. “Football coaches come with different philosophies and we have to adapt to that because we are professionals and we have to act like professionals. Everything is coming together and the FIFA break gave us a bit more time to actually work with the coach. I think we are trying to adapt and understand what he wants from us,” said the 31-year-old. @eshlinv