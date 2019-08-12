Peter Leeuwenburgh of Cape Town City during then match against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Coach Benni McCarthy has hailed Peter Leeuwenburgh as the best goalkeeper in the PSL. The Cape Town shot-stopper pulled off a number of crucial saves, the last a trademark effort from point-blank range that help secure City a 1-0 derby victory over promoted Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

Chris David netted in the seventh minute of the game played in front of 5 000 fans.

McCarthy felt his charges deserved to come away with all three points. “It was an enjoyable derby, but we made life difficult for ourselves. We definitely made Stellies think they were in the contest for all our missed chances because towards the last five minutes you are fighting for your life; you throw people forward,” McCarthy said.

“I think they caught us a little flat-footed and on the back foot. That’s why we bought Pete. We brought him in for that. You need a keeper like all the great clubs.

“Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United, they all have top keepers and Cape Town City has one too. He kept us in the game when the heat was on and we ended up getting the result we wanted. But we must be more dominant when in the pound seats.”

David found the back of the net in a hard-fought affair with a left-footed low shot inside the box to give his team their first win of the season. City, who began their campaign with a 2-2 draw away at Baroka FC last weekend, move up four places to fourth on the league standings on four points, two behind early pacesetters Kaizer Chiefs who have won both of their games.

Stellenbosch are 13th with one point from their goalless draw away to Chippa United on the opening day.

The fact that City’s three league goals have been scored by different players will please McCarthy. Defender Keanu Cupido, who made his debut for Bafana Bafana at the recent Cosafa Cup, scored on the opening weekend.



