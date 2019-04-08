Cape Town City Head coach Benni McCarthy: Yes, the league is phelile (gone). Photo: Luigi Bennett / BackpagePix

DURBAN – Benni McCarthy has admitted that the PSL title is out of reach for Cape Town City. City succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the expense of Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday. Lerato Lamola netted the winner for Arrows as they dented City’s title hopes.

After the game, McCarthy, admitted that they won’t win the league.

“Yes, the league is phelile (gone). If you ask me which position will make me happy then I will say number one but realistically, one is little bit out of reach. We can fight for position two, three, four and five,” McCarthy said.

Despite the defeat against Arrows City are still in the race for title honours. They have acquired 40 points after 25 games and are four points behind the log leaders Orlando Pirates.

“In my first season as a coach I finished fifth. If in my second season, I can finish fifth, fourth or third and then it means every season I get a step closer. I think it is nice when you see progress.

