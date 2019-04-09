Teko Modise's contract with Cape Town City is up in June this year. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Benni McCarthy has expressed his desire to keep Teko Modise at Cape Town City for another season. Modise’s deal with the Citizens is set to expire in June, but McCarthy has already indicated that he wants him to stay at the club.

The 36-year-old has been in great form for the Citizens in the second half of the season.

He has matured like an old wine. McCarthy explained why he thinks it will be foolish of City to opt against renewing Modise's contract.

“I can’t see that not happening. Dona has been amazing. Not because of his experience but how he has helped the younger players. He has been exceptional. We will be foolish if we don’t renew his contact or if we don’t keep him within the ranks,” McCarthy explained.

Modise has seen it all in his career, which has seen him play for Ria Stars, City Pillars, SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates.

He achieved a lot success during his spell with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Modise has won everything on offer on the domestic front, including two PSL titles, the Nedbank Cup, MTN8, Telkom Knockout, CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup, and played at the 2010 World Cup.

“Maybe he has got the ability to follow in my footsteps. Maybe do better than me. He is learning from the best in me,” McCarthy added.

Modise didn’t feature this weekend as he saw his side’s title hopes fade following a 1-0 defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows. They are now four points behind leaders Orlando Pirates, and the way the title race is going it would appear that their fate is no longer in their hands.

“He has the brains and ability to do well in the game,” McCarthy concluded.

City will now face Bloemfontein Celtic on Friday at Dr Molemela Stadium in an Absa Premiership tussle at 8pm.

The Cape Town based side have to win their games with the hope that other results will go their way in the league.





