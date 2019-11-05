CAPE TOWN – Benni McCarthy's axing as head coach of Cape Town City was always on the cards after his team had only won two out of their last 18 games.
Yesterday, City axed McCarthy, issuing a terse statement after midnight, as well as putting a media clampdown on the team.
The Citizens’ solitary success from nine PSL outings this season was a hard-fought 1-0 derby victory over top-flight rookies Stellenbosch FC 1-0 in August.
Back-to-back league defeats to AmaZulu - who were winless at the time - and Maritzburg United at home last time out, as well as first-round exits in the MTN8 - where they were the defending champions - and the Telkom Knockout led to the club terminating his services with immediate effect.
McCarthy, South Africa’s all-time top scorer and only Uefa Champions League winner, joined City ahead of the 2017-18 season on a three-year deal and in his first season City ended fifth in the league, while also reaching the MTN8 final, where they lost on penalties to SuperSport United. He exacted revenge on SuperSport the following year when City won the MTN8 and finished fourth in the league after threatening at one stage to win the title.