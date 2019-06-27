Tashreeq is HOME! says Cape Town City! Photo: @CapeTownCityFC on twitter

CAPE TOWN - Tashreeq Morris’s arrival at Cape Town City unites the former Ajax Cape Town striker with his best mate Abbubaker Mobara. The bustling 25-year-old forward was on Thursday announced as City’s latest acquisition, a clear sign of the ambitious Cape club’s intentions for the new Premier Soccer League season.

Having finished fourth on the PSL standings in the last campaign, they are looking to strengthen the squad, with a view to elevating the club even more.

Morris signed a three-year contract with City.

The new PSL season kicks off on August 3, with City away to Baroka FC.

Morris, having been released by First Division side Ajax, was also on the shopping list of PSL newcomers Stellenbosch FC – but, in the end, the player opted for City.

The reason for his decision is quite simple: the opportunity to play alongside his friend Mobara.

Morris and Mobara are both from Mitchell’s Plain. They have been friends since they were kids. The duo joined the Ajax Cape Town youth academy at the same time – and spent their junior years at the club playing in the same teams.

Over the years, Morris and Mobara excelled at youth level, until both graduated to the Ajax first team squad.

Mobara then moved on to Orlando Pirates, while Morris had a training stint with Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam.

Abbubaker Mobara recently returned to his home town after a stint with Orlando Pirates. Photo: @CapeTownCityFC/Twitter

Morris was also a member of the SA under-23 side at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

With both players available for the new season, City boss John Comitis wasted no time in luring them to his club. No doubt, the chance of playing with each other game would have been the carrot.

Mobara was signed from Pirates last week, while Morris was on Thursday named as a City player.

The two players add quality and depth to the City squad. Mobara can cover at centre-back, right-back or midfield, while Morris is a powerful forward capable of unsettling opposition defences.

City coach Benni McCarthy has made no secret of the fact that goalscoring is an issue he needs to rectify. For all the Cape club’s good work over the last two seasons, they have often been guilty of not taking advantage of their many scoring opportunities.

With the addition of Morris to the squad – he will join strikers Kermit Erasmus and Siphelele Mthembu. – McCarthy is clearly looking to beef up this department.

