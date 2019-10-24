Benni's Citizens out to end winless streak









Taariq Fielies (left): We have been leaking goals but we are working very hard at training on our weak points. Photo; Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City get another chance to right their faltering PSL campaign when they welcome in-form Maritzburg United to Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (8pm kickoff). City have bagged only one league victory from eight games and are in 10th place on the standings with eight points from a possible 24, while the Team of Choice come to the Mother City off back-to-back wins which saw them end a five-game winless streak and catapulted the KwaZulu-Natal side from the relegation zone to 11th spot. Both teams were in action in the Telkom Knockout last weekend that saw City being dumped out of the competition at home to Kaizer Chiefs on penalties, while Maritzburg advanced to the quarter-finals after edging the visiting Wits on penalties. City have now played 870 minutes stretching 10 games without a win and desperately need a positive result to ease the pressure off coach Benni McCarthy, who is experiencing his worst campaign in his third season at the helm. While his charges have found goals easy to come by, it’s another story at the back with 14 goals conceded, the most in the league, and that’s the reason why they haven’t won a number of games they dominated.

“We have been leaking goals but we are working very hard at training on our weak points so everything will eventually fall into place again,” said centre-back Taariq Fielies. “The coaches have shown us many videos of where we are going wrong so we will work on fixing those mistakes. I think from the past game we can take a lot positives and just build on where we left off.

We definitely want to get back to winning ways and we don’t just owe it to our technical team, but to our families and mainly our supporters who always come out in their numbers at every home game.”

Fielies missed the first part of the season, while recovering from appendix surgery, but he is now fully recovered. “I’m operating at full throttle now. I feel good, I’m completely ready,” he said.

