Benni’s in the AmaZulu 18 area as Usuthu unveil new coach

DURBAN - AmaZulu officially unveiled Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy as their new head coach on Monday. The appointment came after Usuthu’s former Head Coach Ayanda Dlamini resigned from the post last week. Dlamini has since been redeployed into the club’s youth ranks and Chairman Sandile Zungu highlighted that the club will be aiming for the 36-year-old to eventually re-step into the Head Coach role in the future. There is no doubt that the hiring of McCarthy is a major statement of intent from AmaZulu who have set themselves the ambitious target of a top four finish this season. “When you want to build an aspirational brand, it will show by the technical staff that we have and the Head Coach that we bring. McCarthy is associated with ambition. Going forward, we must compete to bring in youth talent with ambition.” “We must not only do this to build AmaZulu but also for young boys and their futures,” said Zungu who acquired the ownership of the KZN club from Dr Patrick Sokhela prior to the start of the season.

Sandile Zungu, Chairman of AmaZulu with Benni McCarthy, coach of AmaZulu during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 AmaZulu coach announcement on the 13 December 2020. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

AmaZulu becomes the second DSTV Premiership club that Bafana Bafana’s all-time top goalscorer McCarthy will manage. He previously managed Cape Town City before parting ways with them in 2019.

The 43-year-old said that it did not take a lot of convincing for him to be part of the project.

“I want to be part of the aspirations that AmaZulu have. I know that the club is aiming for a top four target but my aims are far greater than that. As a young boy, I was fortunate enough to be given the opportunity to play. There are millions who are dying for the opportunity that I had and I will now have an opportunity to give youngsters that opportunity.”

“We must be able to compete with the likes of Orlando Pirates, Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs,” said McCarthy who was previously linked with a coaching role in the Scottish Premiership.

AmaZulu will next be in action on Wednesday night in the KZN derby against Golden Arrows at the Jonsson Kings Park in Durban.

@Eshlinv

@IOLSport