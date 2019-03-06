Bernard Parker celebrates his goal with Leonardo Castro for Kaizer Chiefs against Highlands Park on Saturday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

He has been one of the stalwarts of Kaizer Chiefs and South African football, and now Bernard Parker’s perseverance has been rewarded. The former Bafana Bafana striker, now 32, has been handed a one-year contract extension by the Amakhosi.

Chiefs announced on Wednesday that Parker, who joined the club from Dutch side FC Twente on 2011, will also have an option of taking up an extra year at Naturena.

Parker scored the opening goal for Chiefs against Highlands Park last Saturday, which Ernst Middendorp’s side won 3-2 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

That result saw them reach 32 points and sixth position on the Premiership log, although they could be surpassed by Polokwane City, who are a point behind in seventh and take on Free State Stars at Goble Park in Bethlehem on Wednesday night (7.30pm kickoff).

Apart from Parker, Chiefs revealed that they have promoted another one of their youth brigade, 19-year-old Njabulo Blom, from the reserve team on a four-year contract.

We would like to confirm the promotion of 19-year-old Njabulo Blom from our Reserve Team. He has signed a 4 year contract.



Blom follows in the footsteps of Happy Mashiane, who was also sent to the first team earlier this season.

Chiefs’ next match is on Saturday against Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium (6pm kickoff).

