Besieged Kaizer Chiefs hoping to restore calm against Bloemfontein Celtic

DURBAN - Under pressure Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt will be looking to restore calm among his side’s fans when they square off against Bloemfontein Celtic at the FNB Stadium tomorrow night.

Chiefs enter the contest on the back of two frustrating league results – a 2-1 defeat to SuperSport United and a 2-2 draw against perennial strugglers Black Leopards.

Much focus will be on whether Hunt will retain faith in goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune for the game against Celtic. The veteran shot-stopper gifted goals to SuperSport and Leopards as a result of poor distribution and has come under scathing criticism in recent weeks.

“It was disappointing to lose against SuperSport. We dominated large parts of the game and it was probably the best game we played all season as a team and as individuals,” said Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama. “There are a lot of positives to take and we can’t really speak about mistakes. They speak for themselves and we know we are not supposed to do them. Come Saturday, we must have the same hunger and obviously commit less mistakes. Celtic is a team that is unbeatable on the break.

“They played in the MTN 8 final against Pirates and though they did not win, they bounced back immediately in the next game. They are quick on the counter and have good players such as (Ndumiso) Mabena, (Lantshene) Phalane and (Tebogo) Potsane. They have a very strong core and love playing with the ball,” added Manyama, who has also come under criticism.