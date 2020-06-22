Best to blow up PSL 'bio bubble' in Gauteng or KwaZulu-Natal

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - The race for the right to host the conclusion of the Premier Soccer League in a "bio bubble" is now between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. In a recent interview with IOL Sport, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza confirmed that the league would be completed in one province to minimise the risks associated with of the Covid-19 pandemic. Khoza said that the PSL was talking with certain provinces but did not elaborate. However, IOL Sport has learnt that KZN had made its presentation to the task team made up of PSL and South African Football Association (Safa) members. “Last week KZN premier Sihle Zikalala, (eThekwini Metro) mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and MEC for Sports Ms Hlengiwe Mavimbela made their presentation in a Zoom meeting about how they plan to host the PSL games if they get the right. It is now up to the PSL to make the decision. I think we are competing with Gauteng,” a source said.

North West and Limpopo were considered but due to the lack of sufficient training pitches to accommodate all 16 teams, Gauteng and KZN have emerged as favourites.

The source added: “It was a comprehensive report made by KZN. They feel that they have enough capacity to host all these teams because of the facilities that they have. Stadiums are close to each other. Model C schools and the University of KwaZulu-Natal have proper training pitches.

“In terms of stadiums, KZN has Chatsworth Stadium, Moses Mabhida Stadium, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Kings Park, Princess Magogo Stadium, King Zwelithini Stadium and Harry Gwala Stadium.

"And the hotels are also close to each other at North Beach.”

Acting PSL chief executive Mato Madlala stated that she doesn’t know anything regarding meetings with KZN and Gauteng representatives about potentially hosting the bio bubble.

“I don’t know anything about that," she said.

"Number one, we don’t know when we are likely to finish the season. We are still waiting on the government. We are also waiting for the government to give us the green light to go back to training. As it stands, we don’t know anything about games.”

Gauteng also has multiple well maintained training facilities and stadiums such as Orlando Stadium, Ellis Park, Lucas Moripe, Loftus Versfeld, Makhulong Stadium and Dobsonville.



