Betway Premiership winners hit the jackpot with increased prize money for winning the league

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza revealed a massive increase in the prize money for winning the Betway Premiership this season. The winner of the South African top flight will receive a hefty R20 million this season, an increase of R15 million after Mamelodi Sundowns bagged R5 million for winning the league last season.

Khoza made the announcement in Johannesburg on Tuesday before his current term as chairman comes to an end next week. However, Khoza is again standing for chairman unopposed, and is expected to continue in his current role. “Today we will announce the prize money of the winner only,” Khoza said at the PSL offices in Parktown. “The winner of the Betway Premiership [will receive] R20m.” The chairman of the Premier Soccer League, Dr Irvin Khoza, has announced the prize money for the 2024/2025 #BetwayPrem winner. pic.twitter.com/hlmH0jFWJF

— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) November 6, 2024 Khoza said a breakdown of the prize money for the other positions will be announce in due course. “Watch this space, in a couple of weeks the rest of the prize breakdown will be announced. Number two, number three,” Khoza added.

Orlando Pirates currently lead the Premiership standings after an unbeaten start to the campaign. Pirates have won a club record seven out of seven matches, following their 1-0 win over Richards Bay on Tuesday night. The Buccaneers find themselves on 21 points, six points ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand. Sundowns can close that gap on Wednesday night when they take on Polokwane City. Masandawana suffered their first defeat of the season last week against the same team.