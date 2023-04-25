Cape Town - Hours after touching down at OR Tambo International Airport, Mamelodi Sundowns will run out against Richards Bay FC in a Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld today. Sundowns returned from Algeria yesterday after playing their CAF Champions League first-leg quarter-final against CR Belouizdad on Saturday.

They scored an emphatic 4-1 win, and their performance was in stark contrast to their recent league performances. It is unlikely that Sundowns will send out the same combination because this Saturday, they have another taxing engagement against the Algerians in the second leg, also at Loftus. Hence today’s outing could double up as a warm-up exercise. A feature of Saturday's performance was the return of form by goalmouth predator Peter Shalulile, who scored a brace against CR Belouizdad. The goals have taken him to 100 goals for South African top-flight teams, having also played previously for Highlands Park.

The Namibian international reached the mark in only 197 games, which is the quickest anyone has got to three figures. Regarding records, Sundowns will be looking for another win in the hope they can better their own 30-game record of 71 points set in 2015-16. They need to win their four remaining games (12 points) or win three and draw one (10) to add to their current total of 62 points. Sundowns have won 11 of their 13 home games this season and are on course to beat a mark they jointly hold. The record for a 30-game league campaign is 12 home wins, achieved by Wits (2016-17), Sundowns (2015-16) and Ajax Cape Town (2010-11).

Sundowns have games on their own patch against Richards Bay and Maritzburg United to go, two struggling teams. If they win those two matches, it will set a new best mark of 13 home wins. Defender Khuliso Mudau who produced a workmanlike performance on Saturday proved a problem for the Algerian opponents who were battling to cope with his overlapping runs down the wide channels. Soon after arriving in Johannesburg, Mudau said during an interview that the team were ready to show improved form in the league.

“We’re a bit tired, but we have a serious game tomorrow,” said Mudau. “I think the mentality is right for the boys and we have to win. “We have been drawing and losing, but we need to bring the team back to winning ways. “Richards Bay are a good side, but as I said we’ve not been getting good results in the league. If we can go to this game with the right mentality and energy, we’ll make sure we win the game.