It’s been a year since Komphela took over the coaching reins from Clinton Larsen at Abafana Bes’thende and he now feels it’s time to exert himself and create a legacy through bringing back the club’s reputation of playing “carpet football” and unearthing young talent.
Over the years Abafana Bes’thende have turned raw talent into stars. The likes of Mabhudi Khenyeza, Papi Zothwane, Siyabonga Sangweni and the late Richard Henyekane are prime examples.
Komphela believes that this is what made Arrows one of the most respected clubs in South Africa.
“We want to bring back the culture of Abafana Bes’thende. But you can’t do that with the stress of the results. We want them to get into a stage where they are matured mentally and they can compete without any fear because they trust the process. There are games where we lost and I said had we had the mentality and the belief, we would have won them. Against Maritzburg United with two minutes to go we went from 1-0 up to lose 2-1.