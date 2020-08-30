Bidvest Wits beat Kaizer Chiefs at the death to dent their title hopes

CAPE TOWN - Bidvest Wits’ Bienvenu Eva Nga broke Kaizer Chiefs’ hearts when he scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to put a massive dent in their title hopes.

After dropping all three points from their clash against Mamelodi Sundowns during the week, Ernst Middendorp’s men were desperate to get back to winning ways and stay ahead in the table with the end of the season fast approaching.

Wits absorbed most of the pressure on the day, and they were looking like they were able to hold out for a draw against the title chasers before Nga found the back of the net deep into stoppage time.

Sundowns will move to the top of the Absa Premiership table should they avoid defeat from their encounter against Baroka FC. With time running out, going ahead in the league will leave Pitso Mosimane’s men as the favourites to win a third straight title.

Chiefs’ final too games sees them take on Chippa United and Baroka FC in what will be must-win encounters.