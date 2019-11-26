TEMBISA – Bidvest Wits fought back to hold hosts Highlands Park 1-1 in a Premiership match at Makhulong Stadium on Tuesday evening.
Both teams’ goals came via the penalty spot, with Peter Shalulile giving the Lions of the North the lead late in the first half, while the Clever Boys’ Thabang Monare equalised in injury time at the end of the game. The result leaves the respective teams tied on 16 points in sixth and fifth place respectively.
The tackles were flying in from the early stages in this Gauteng derby, and Wits’ Cole Alexander picked up a booking as early as the ninth minute for a clumsy lunge on Sphiwe Mahlangu.
Yet it was the Clever Boys who were the more pro-active team for most of the first half, with Deon Hotto and Gift Motupa calling goalkeeper Marlon Heugh into action on a couple of occasions within the opening half hour.