Bienvenu Eva Nga heroics help Chippa United dismiss Maritzburg United

Durban - Maritzburg United’s struggles against Chippa United striker Bienvenu Eva Nga were again laid bare as the 28-year-old notched a brace to help his side overcome the Team of Choice 2-0 at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Kwa-Zulu Natal. In form Chippa striker Eva Nga put his side ahead in the 34th minute. After being found in a one-on-one situation following a breakaway, The Cameroon international’s confidence in front of goal showed as he produced a crisp finish which gave Maritzburg United goalkeeper Brylon Petersen no chance of saving.

Eva Nga notched his second to all but seal the game for the Chilli Boys in the 65th minute. A lofted forward distribution from wing-back Riaan Hanamub found its way towards Eva Nga before he again finished well from a tight angle. There is no doubt that Eva Nga enjoys playing against the Team of Choice. He famously previously scored a hat-trick against the Kwa-Zulu Natal side, helping Chippa to a 3-1 win over them in November 2020. It was evident that each side was fancying their chances of winning the game early on as we saw plenty of end to end action in the early stages of the match.

There were some ugly scenes just after 15 minutes as Siphesihle Mkhize produced a mistimed lunging tackle to take out Travis Graham. After initially walking off scot-free, Maritzburg coach Ernst Middendorp was handed a yellow card for protesting. However, Mkhize was eventually booked shortly afterward. Eva Nga looked like he was going to double the lead early in the second half as another breakaway ensued and he outsmarted a few defenders before sending his lofted chip just over the goal. Maritzburg United had their fair share of possession but failed to really cause trouble to Chippa goalkeeper Ayanda Mtshali.

🏆#DStvPrem



MAN OF THE MATCH: Eva Nga Bienvenu



FULL-TIME SCORE



Maritzburg United 0 - 2 Chippa United



After taking the lead, Kurt Lentjies' Chippa side appeared to have used a high defensive line. As many as eight players could be seen tracking back to defend whenever Maritzburg looked like they were about to orchestrate attacks.