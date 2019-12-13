Chiefs are on a roll at the moment and at the rate they are going they look like running away winners of the marathon league title this season.
In 13 games, Amakhosi have notched up 11 victories, one draw and one loss. In total, they have amassed 34 league points with the second placed SuperSport 10 points adrift.
Matthews, who won three league titles on the trot with Supersport, thinks Mamelodi Sundowns are capable of giving Chiefs a run for their money but doesn’t see Amakhosi giving away the lead easily.
“It is going to be difficult for any team to catch-up with Chiefs. It will take a hell of a good run for anyone to topple them on top of the log. SuperSport will need to go on the run of five wins in a row and hope that Chiefs slip,” Matthews explained.