Big ask for SuperSport to overhaul Chiefs









Supersport United Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stan Matthews (centre), knows all about the art of winning the Absa Premiership and that’s why he believes that it will be a daunting task to dethrone Kaizer Chiefs at the summit of the table. Photo: BackpagePix Supersport United Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stan Matthews, knows all about the art of winning the Absa Premiership and that’s why he believes that it will be a daunting task to dethrone Kaizer Chiefs at the summit of the table. Chiefs are on a roll at the moment and at the rate they are going they look like running away winners of the marathon league title this season. In 13 games, Amakhosi have notched up 11 victories, one draw and one loss. In total, they have amassed 34 league points with the second placed SuperSport 10 points adrift. Matthews, who won three league titles on the trot with Supersport, thinks Mamelodi Sundowns are capable of giving Chiefs a run for their money but doesn’t see Amakhosi giving away the lead easily. “It is going to be difficult for any team to catch-up with Chiefs. It will take a hell of a good run for anyone to topple them on top of the log. SuperSport will need to go on the run of five wins in a row and hope that Chiefs slip,” Matthews explained.

Samir Nurkovic has been a standout performer for Amakhosi in the new season. The lanky Serbian is currently the hottest property in the 16-team league.

He has notched up eight league goals in 11 appearances. Nurkovic has been the best signing for Amakhosi. But Matthews believes the Soweto giants need to scout for more talent during the transfer window to maintain their lead.

“I’ll be surprised if they don’t go into the market to beef up their their squad that they can push even harder in the second round,” he added.

Defending champions Sundowns are also 10 points behind Amakhosi with one game in hand. Pitso Mosimane’s team have one eye on the continental Champions League honours but, domestically, there is a mouth-watering prospect of the 10th crown as league champions in the era of the Premier Soccer League.

“Sundowns are capable (of dethroning Chiefs), but for me, I think, it will be Chiefs, Sundowns in the top two. We have to fight Bidvest Wits for the third spot in the league,” Matthews said.

“Our target, and that is not a mandate, is to finish in the top four, we have not done so since 2012. What I told Kaitano (Tembo - the SuperSport coach) is that we should go for 50 points. We haven’t done that since 2012.

“Right now we are on track although I believe that we are six or nine points short. Against Chiefs we missed a last-minute penalty that was going to give us three points. We drew against Lamontville Golden Arrows, Black Leopards and Stellenbosch FC at home. That is eight points dropped. If we had collected those points we would have been in a better position in the league.” Matthews articulated.

The Star