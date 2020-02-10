The big guns avoided each in tonight's Nedbank Cup last 16 draw at Randburg in Johannesburg.
The last 32 had the big rivals up against each other but things look a little different this time round.
Bidvest Wits were bundled out by Orlando Pirates via penalties in the first round while Mamelodi Sundowns sent their arch-rivals, SuperSport United packing.
The Brazilians, Amakhosi and the Clever Boys avoided each other for the next round as the The Glamour Boys will lock horns against the MTN8 finalists, Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium.
Chiefs are the most successful club in the history of the tournament with 13 triumphs but they haven't lifted the trophy since 2013 and are searching for their first trophy in five years.