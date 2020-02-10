Big guns avoid each other in Nedbank Cup last 16 draw









Kaizer Chiefs will lock horns against the MTN8 finalists, Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix The big guns avoided each in tonight's Nedbank Cup last 16 draw at Randburg in Johannesburg. The last 32 had the big rivals up against each other but things look a little different this time round. Bidvest Wits were bundled out by Orlando Pirates via penalties in the first round while Mamelodi Sundowns sent their arch-rivals, SuperSport United packing. The Brazilians, Amakhosi and the Clever Boys avoided each other for the next round as the The Glamour Boys will lock horns against the MTN8 finalists, Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium. Chiefs are the most successful club in the history of the tournament with 13 triumphs but they haven't lifted the trophy since 2013 and are searching for their first trophy in five years.

The Telkom Knockout champions, Sundowns will entertain the surprise package of last 32, Vaal University of Technology.

The students stunned Lamontville Golden Arrows on penalties to advance to the last 16.

Sundowns meanwhile, are on course for a treble. They are in the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League and are still in the title race. The Brazilians have already bagged TKO this season.

The last time they lifted the TKO was back in 2015 beating Ajax Cape Town on penalties.

Under the tenure of Gavin Hunt, the Clever Boys have become a good force to be reckoned with. They have won the league, MTN8 and the TKO but the Nedbank Cup is still the missing piece in their puzzle. Is this their year? They have every right to believe after dispatching Pirates in the first round. Wits will face Chippa United.

The last 16 fixtures will be contested in the weekend of 22nd and 25th of February.

Nedbank Cup last 16 draw:

Polokwane City/Baroka FC v Hungry Lions

Zizwe/Wanderers v TS Sporting

Mbombela United v Real Kings

Sundowns v VUT

Wits v Chippa

Highlands v Chiefs

Celtic v Maritzburg

Leopards v Amavarara

