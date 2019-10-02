POLOKWANE – Stellenbosch FC pulled off a surprise win in dispatching fourth-placed Polokwane City 2-0 in an Absa Premiership clash played at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.
It was a great result for top-flight rookies Stellenbosch as the victory was their first of the season and the fact that it was away from home made the fighting performance all that more impressive.
The win moved the Western Cape club up to third-from-bottom on the log standings - and coach Steve Barker will be heartened that he has something to work with going forward.
The game kicked off rather cautiously, with neither team prepared to risk too much. They kept things tight and compact, and play was restricted largely to the midfield area.
But it all came to life in the 15th minute. Polokwane lost possession in midfield, the ball fell to Stellenbosch striker Waseem Isaacs and he speared in on goal. He fired in a sweetly-struck shot that easily beat Polokwane goalkeeper George Chigova, and the Cape Winelands side were 1-0 ahead.