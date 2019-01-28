Ernst Middendorp will hope that assistant coach Shaun Bartlett can get the Kaizer Chiefs strikers firing again for their clash against Cape Town City. Photo: BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs needed extra time to see off an ABC Motsepe League team in Tornado FC, but coach Ernst Middendorp emphasised that his team had “done our job” to advance to the next round of the Nedbank Cup. The 1-0 victory came via an own goal at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Sunday, though.

And the German mentor acknowledged that making better use of their scoring chances will be a priority ahead of Wednesday’s Premiership clash against Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium (7.30pm kickoff).

The showdown with the Citizens becomes an effective six-pointer, as City and Chiefs are level on 27 points, but Benni McCarthy’s team are fourth due to a better goal difference, while having played one fewer game (17) to fifth-placed Chiefs (18).

“We made it very difficult for ourselves though. We struggled with some of our passing games,” Middendorp told the club website on Monday.

“We need to work on the penetration of space, even though I saw some positiveness, with both Daniel Cardoso and Teenage Hadebe probing forward.

“We had a better variation in the second half. In general, it is always difficult to play against a side that is defensively compact.

“They held their lines very well, although I thought that we could have done better on numerous occasions. We have to design further sessions to work on our shortfalls. My biggest concern is the lack of goals.

“However, we won the game in the end, and I have to mention that Tornado did well and deserve some praise for their gallant display.

“It is important to note that all teams that play in this round deserve some respect. We have done our job and I am happy with the win.”

McCarthy’s team are on a hot streak at the moment, having gone unbeaten in six matches. That included the past weekend’s 2-0 victory over SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup.

Next Kaizer Chiefs Match: Kaizer Chiefs vs. Cape Town City FC, Wednesday 30 January 2019, FNB Stadium, 19h30.



Tickets on sale at Computicket/Shoprite/Checkers: https://t.co/qlNkUG8bqg#AbsaPrem #HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/5dNd5bioPG — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 28, 2019





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook