JOHANNESBURG – Khama Billiat returned to Kaizer Chiefs training on Thursday after almost two weeks away representing Zimbabwe in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.
The Chiefs midfield maestro scored a brace as Zimbabwe won their second qualifier in Group H, when they defeated Zambia 2-1 in Lusaka on Tuesday.
Having been successful with his national team early in the week, Billiat is now looking to replicate that form with Chiefs when they take on Maritzburg United in a Telkom Knockout Cup semifinal clash on Sunday afternoon at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit at 3pm.
“I am feeling good. We are in a good space and we are just trying to be as professional as we can,” said Billiat.
“We want to come back now and continue from where we left before the International break”.