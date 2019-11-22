Billiat boost for Chiefs ahead Telkom Knockout semi









Khama Billiat returned to Kaizer Chiefs training on Thursday after almost two weeks away representing Zimbabwe in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Khama Billiat returned to Kaizer Chiefs training on Thursday after almost two weeks away representing Zimbabwe in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers. The Chiefs midfield maestro scored a brace as Zimbabwe won their second qualifier in Group H, when they defeated Zambia 2-1 in Lusaka on Tuesday. Having been successful with his national team early in the week, Billiat is now looking to replicate that form with Chiefs when they take on Maritzburg United in a Telkom Knockout Cup semifinal clash on Sunday afternoon at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit at 3pm. “I am feeling good. We are in a good space and we are just trying to be as professional as we can,” said Billiat. “We want to come back now and continue from where we left before the International break”.

Billiat believes that Chiefs will not be underestimating Maritzburg, and are aware that they need to be at their best if they are to progress to the final.

“We are expecting a good game, a tough game,” he added. “They are a hardworking team. If we don’t do the basics correctly, they can punish us – they work nicely together.”

While Billiat is aware of threats posed by Maritzburg, he holds the view that Chiefs have the quality in their squad to progress to the final.

“We believe in our team,” said the 29-year-old. “We are strong and if we go into this game with the right mindset we can win. It’s vital to get to the final, it will boost our confidence individually as well as collectively. It will help us do well in the league and for the rest of the season going forward – that’s why we need to win this game.”

The Zimbabwean midfielder who has started both of Chiefs’ Telkom Knockout games this season which have been decided on penalties, said his supporters will also play an important role.

“Our supporters add extra motivation for the team, and they have come out in big numbers to watch us which has been a big boost. They have been missing this form from the team. The more we win, they will certainly stop watching the games at home and come to the stadium. We have a good connection with the fans, and it is because of them urging us on that we have won difficult games,” he concluded.

Billiat will be looking to play in his 13th game in all competitions of the 2019/20 season when Chiefs face Maritzburg on Sunday, as Amakhosi aim to reach their 18th Telkom Knockout final.

African News Agency (ANA)