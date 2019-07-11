Khama Billiat in action for Zimbabwe during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Kaizer Chiefs marksman, Khama Billiat is not keen on leaving Amakhosi. Billiat has attracted interest from North African clubs according to his agent, Mike Ngobeni of M-Sport-Management. Clubs like Raja Casablanca of Morocco and Zamalek of Egypt have expressed their desire to land the services of Billiat.

The mercurial Billiat was one of the standout performers for Zimbabwe in this year's edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Zimbabwe crashed out of the group stages. They didn't even register a single victory in the tournament.

Ngobeni confirmed that there is interest in the services of Billiat but the player is not keen to leave Amakhosi.

“Yes, Raja Casablanca phoned me but Khama is still contracted to Chiefs. They have to get hold Chiefs, if they are serious about signing Khama. It is up to the two teams (if they agree or not).I will just wait,” Ngobeni told Independent Media yesterday morning.

Khama Billiat of Zimbabwe shields ball from Tarek Hamed of Egypt during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match. Photo: BackpagePix

The 28-year-old made a switch to Chiefs last season from Mamelodi Sundowns. He became a vital cog for the Glamour Boys starting 26 League matches, netting six strikes and making five assists.

“He is happy there. He did well in his first season with Chiefs. Whatever come we will see. There's no pressure for Khama to go. They love him at Chiefs. The management loves him, fans loves him and his teammates also loves him. What difference will it make if he leaves?Chiefs is bigger than Casablanca. They phoned and approached me but I told them to go and talk to his employers,“ he added.

Billiat scored one goal in three matches at the Afcon. Chiefs will be pinning their hopes on him to produce his best in the new season as they aim to end their drought drought.

“He wants to win something with Chiefs. Al Ahly and Zamalek have also enquired. He did well at the Afcon. Obviously, there will be enquiries but they have to phone Chiefs.

No one have come to me with an offer, it all been enquiries. I'm just waiting. It is not the deal that I need to check. The player is still happy at Chiefs.

I can't put pressure on Chiefs. Khama is still happy there.

If he was not happy than I will put pressure.” Ngobeni concluded.

The Mercury

