Khama Billiat is not leaving Kaizer Chiefs and is determined to win trophies with Amakhosi. His season has been hampered by injuries so far, but when he is back and at his best ... watch out. Photo: BackpagePix

DURBAN – Having been part of the successful and all-conquering Mamelodi Sundowns team, Khama Billiat would be the first to understand why Kaizer Chiefs need to get back to winning ways and restore their cup kings tag they once had. Undoubtedly, the hardworking attacking midfielder would have been one of the Chiefs staff most affected when his club failure to lift a title last term.

Chiefs’ continued poor run last season gave rise to the rumours that the Zimbabwean may be entertaining overtures from his old team, especially after Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane offered mumbled responses when asked whether he wanted “his son” back in the fold.

Billiat joined Amakhosi at the start of last season from Sundowns on a free transfer. His disappearance from training at Naturena Village also served to fuel the speculation. But after the transfer window closed on Monday, his agent Mike Ngobeni of M-Sport Management, has emerged to explain what has been going behind the scenes about the player.

“You know I’ve been making it clear that Khama is not going anywhere. Khama is happy at Chiefs and he still wants to win trophies with the club and that’s why he decided to stay,” Ngobeni explained.

Amakhosi haven’t tasted success for four seasons and Billiat’s arrival created high expectations following his exploits with, who won the Premiership, CAF Champions League and the CAF Super Cup. Last season, the Phefeni Boys were the Nedbank Cup runners up after succumbing 1-0 to National First Division wonder-club TS Galaxy.

Ngobeni denied ever speaking to Sundowns about a possibility of re-signing the Zimbabwean international.

“Sundowns never approached me but they approached Chiefs. The player stated clearly that he had no intention of leaving Chiefs because he still wants to win something (with the team),” he added.

He, however, admitted that there were offers for the player’s services from North African teams after the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“Yes, there was interest from teams in North Africa after he played well in the Africa Cup of Nations. But Khama wasn’t interested in moving in to that part of the world,” Ngobeni stated.

Billiat’s progress has been plagued by injuries so far this season. He has featured in two games. It is reported that he has picked up another injury, a development that may hinder Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp charge on the championship.

The Glamour Boys have started the new season like a house on fire. They are currently at the summit of the Absa Premiership log.

They have achieved three victories and dropped points once against SuperSport United in a 1-1 stalemate.

