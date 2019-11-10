LIMPOPO - A late goal from Lesedi Kapinga saw Black Leopards defeat Cape Town City 2-1 in a Premiership clash at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The result sees Lidoda Duvha rise to 11th place on the log on 12 points, while the Citizens drop to 13th on 11 points.
The first shot in anger came from City’s Kermit Erasmus as early as the third minute, but his long-range effort was comfortably dealt with by goalkeeper Jonas Mendes.
After their early sorties, the Cape side were forced onto the back foot by a hungry Leopards outfit, and the hosts duly claimed the lead on 19 minutes. Veteran midfielder Robert Ngambi scored with a well-placed long-range shot which had the beating of goalkeeper Sage Stephens.
City responded well to going behind and began to build pressure on Lidoda Duvha, who needed Mendes to make a fine save to deny Dove Edmilson in the 28th minute.