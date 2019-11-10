Black Leopards edge Cape Town City in Thohoyandou









LIMPOPO - A late goal from Lesedi Kapinga saw Black Leopards defeat Cape Town City 2-1 in a Premiership clash at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The result sees Lidoda Duvha rise to 11th place on the log on 12 points, while the Citizens drop to 13th on 11 points. The first shot in anger came from City's Kermit Erasmus as early as the third minute, but his long-range effort was comfortably dealt with by goalkeeper Jonas Mendes. After their early sorties, the Cape side were forced onto the back foot by a hungry Leopards outfit, and the hosts duly claimed the lead on 19 minutes. Veteran midfielder Robert Ngambi scored with a well-placed long-range shot which had the beating of goalkeeper Sage Stephens. City responded well to going behind and began to build pressure on Lidoda Duvha, who needed Mendes to make a fine save to deny Dove Edmilson in the 28th minute.

Yet the home side remained a dangerous prospect on the counter attack and Thabo Matlaba almost doubled their advantage 10 minutes before the break, with is effort tipped onto the crossbar by Stephens.

The halftime interval saw the Limpopo side enjoying a 1-0 advantage thanks to Ngambi’s strike. The second stanza opened with City making the first change of the match, switching out Siphelele Mthembu for Fagrie Lakay in attack.

And the Citizens’ continued positivity was rewarded with an equalising goal in the 50th minute, as winger Bradley Ralani struck home from just outside the box to make it 1-1.

The teams then began to trade chances at either end, with City going close through Lakay, whose pace was a real problem for the home side’s defence, while Leopards also began to bring the dangerous Mwape Musonda into the game.

Musonda sent an effort just wide of the mark in the 69th minute, with Leopards having earlier shuffled their pack by introducing Themba Ndlovu and Arohasina Andrianarimanana. The changes gave Lidoda Duvha dominance in midfield and City needed Stephens to make a superb save to deny Lesedi Kapinga in the 74th minute.

Yet 10 minutes plater Kapinga went one-on-one with the goalkeeper and this time the Leopards forward made no mistake, finishing off the chance to put the home side 2-1 up and send the Thohoyandou fans into ecstasy.

Lidoda Duvha were able to hold out and claim a deserved 2-1 victory, ensuring the Citizens were unable to build on their midweek win. The teams will return to league action later in the month.

Leopards will be away to Chippa United on Wednesday 27 November, while City will visit Bloemfontein Celtic the same evening.

African News Agency (ANA)