Black Leopards looking for winning return against Martizburg United

JOHANNESBURG - Black Leopards’ spirits are high ahead of their crucial clash against Maritzburg United later today, according to their captain Thabo Matlaba.

“We are happy to be back and we can’t wait to be on the field tomorrow because it has been long,” said Matlaba.

Lidoda Duvha will meet the Team of Choice, who will also be making their debut following the restart of the Absa Premiership, at the FNB Stadium this afternoon (kickoff 3:30pm).

Leopards are currently at the bottom of the log with only 20 points. Winning the match against Maritzburg will help their chances of surviving relegation at the end of the season.

“We are at the bottom of the log, so we had to train hard and be prepared for this game. We have to make sure that we get that three points,” said the 32-year-old captain. “We don’t want to be relegated. We have seen the danger that we are in and going to this game, we need to be positive. There is no room for fear at this point.”