Black Leopards on course to retain top-flight status after beating TTM

JOHANNESBURG – Black Leopards’ bid to remain in top flight football next season remains on track after bagging six points in two matches, following their 3-1 win over neighbours Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the promotion/relegation play-offs at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday. This was Lidoda Duvha’s second win in a row after defeating Ajax Cape Town by 1-0 in their opening play-off match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday. But as they sit at the summit of the standings, they’ll know that they’ll have to keep the champagne on ice for now. The play-offs has always proven to be a tricky affair for teams with many starting on a high note and end up failing to consolidate that lead as the wheels gradually come off in the end. But after showing a resurgent side in the bio bubble, despite falling short and finishing 15th on the final day of the season, Lidoda Duvha will believe that they have what it takes to become the second successive top-flight football side to remain afloat in the play-offs. Last season, Maritzburg United used the same route – of winning the play-offs – to remain in the Premiership division, and this term they’ve punched above their weight and finished in the top eight.

Well, what was key for the Team of Choice was keeping the same technical team, albeit losing some playing personnel. So should Lidoda Duvha adopt the same approach, and keep Mongezi Bobe and Morgan Shivambu at the helm, that could very well pay dividends.

But what has been crucial for Leopards during this time of need has been senior players that have step-up to the player. Mwape Musonda, the captain, scored the opening goal here with a header in the 20th minute after benefiting from a Tiklas Thutlwa corner-kick.

The Zambian striker, however, was not done as he put the final nail in the coffin, scoring Leopards' third goal with a timed header that came off the underside of the crossbar following a delightful delivery down the right wing in stoppage time.

Isaac Masia got the second goal for Leopards on the stroke of half-time, after also rising unchallenged in Tshakhuma’s 18-area to head home from another Thutlwa corner-kick. But where to here for the GladAfrica Championship third-place finishers, Tshakhuma?

TTM will officially play in the top division next season after recently buying the status of Bidvest Wits. But their hopes of handing over the ropes to the new owners next season with a Premiership division status look impossible, especially if they don’t win their third game.

On Tuesday, Tshakhuma will square off with Ajax in their penultimate round in the play-offs, knowing that anything beside a win – after losing their first two matches – will put them out of the running for a spot in the elite league next season.

Tshakhuma also have an experienced lot to turn things around, though, considering that their consolation goal here was scored by Ivan Mokoena – a striker who’s played for Highlands Park and defunct Maccabi FC respectively.

