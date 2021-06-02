Black Leopards relegated, Chippa United and Stellenbosch FC have work cut-out

DURBAN - Black Leopards were officially confirmed as the first team to be relegated from the DSTV Premiership following a 2-1 loss against Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

Leopards went into the game knowing that they would need two wins from their last two games for a dramatic survival. Their hopes would have been raised after Khomotso Masia put them ahead early on but second half goals from Fagrie Lakay and Abdul Ajagun killed Lidoda Duvha's hopes of retaining their Premiership status.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs top eight hopes still alive after win against Golden Arrows

A ten man Chippa United missed the chance to break free from the relegation play-off position as they were held to a goalless draw by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. By avoiding a defeat Dylan Kerr's TTM side ensured survival and a second consecutive season in the Premiership.

Chippa will now be fighting for their lives in their final game of the season at home to SuperSport United on Saturday as it will literally be a must-win game for them.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs-linked Stuart Baxter, agent to discuss ’next step’ on South African soil

Stellenbosch FC's goalless draw with TS Galaxy at the Danie Craven Stadium means that Steve Barker's side will just need to avoid defeat in their final game of the season against Golden Arrows to ensure that they retain their Premiership status.

Maritzburg may have lost 2-0 to SuperSport United but as a result of their relegation threatened rivals failing to make the most out of their opportunities, all Ernst Middendorp's side need to do in their last game against AmaZulu is to avoid a heavy defeat.

ALSO READ: Josef Zinnbauer hoping to avoid Gavin Hunt’s fate as Orlando Pirates fight for Caf spot

Maritzburg were outdone by SuperSport whose striker Bradley Grobler notched a brace. The result meant that the league's top scorer Grobler moved up to 15 league goals and it would have eased the pressure on Matsatsantsa coach Kaitano Tembo. Sundowns Peter Shalulile who notched a brace against Bloemfontein Celtic will need another brace against Cape Town City on Saturday if he is to usurp Grobler in the race for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award.

@EshlinV

IOL Sport