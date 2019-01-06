Mwape Musonda, left, scored the opening goal for Black Leopards against Baroka FC on Sunday. Photo: Philip Moloko/BackpagePix

POLOKWANE – Black Leopards emerged victorious 2-1 over Baroka FC in the Limpopo derby at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday. Baroka had an early opportunity when Tshidiso Patjie fired a shot wide of goal.

But Leopards soon took control of proceedings as Mwape Musonda went close, Lehlohonolo Masalesa had an effort saved by Baroka goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, and Tshwarelo Bereng steered a shot wide of the target.

Leopards’ hard work was eventually rewarded in the 31st minute when Musonda scored with a sweet finish from inside the area.

And five minutes later, Leopards increased their advantage as Bereng netted to make the score 2-0.

Baroka tried to get things going in the final minutes of the first half, with Mduduzi Mdatsane shooting wide, but Leopards held firm to maintain their lead going into the break.

Desperate to get back into the game, Baroka brought on Ranga Chivaviro in place of Tebogo Sodi seven minutes into the second half.

Soon after, Talent Chawapiwa and Collins Makgaka failed to make the most of their chances as Baroka continued to struggle to find a way through the resolute Leopards defence.

But Baroka’s pressure eventually paid off in the 68th minute when Abdi Banda headed in to pull one back – and at 2-1, the hosts were right back in it.

Leopards then decided to shore things up by bringing on Thabiso Mokoena in place of Masalesa.

Baroka worked hard and kept plugging away, but Leopards hung on to register the victory and take the three valuable away Premiership points.

African News Agency (ANA)