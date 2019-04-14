The match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Cape Town City at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium was called off due to a pitch invasion. Photo: @CapeTownCityFC/Twitter

BLOEMFONTEIN – The Absa Premiership soccer match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Cape Town City at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium was abandoned due to safety concerns on Sunday afternoon with the score at 0-0. The match was stopped after a pitch invasion which led to players fleeing to the changing room.

It was felt that for the safety of all concerned, it would be best to stop proceedings for the day.

Cape Town City are not yet completely out of the race for the Premier League title, with Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Wits leading the way. This incident will also do plenty of damage to Celtics’ chances of finishing in the top-eight at the end of the season.

Ironically, this incident comes just a week after the commemoration of the Ellis Park disaster, which left 43 people dead in a match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in 2001.

African News Agency (ANA)