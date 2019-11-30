Bloem Celtic edge Polokwane City









FILE - Latshene Phalane of Bloemfontein Celtic. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix POLOKWANE – Bloemfontein Celtic secured a 1-0 win over Polokwane City in a Premiership match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The victory took Phunya Sele Sele - as Celtic are known - to fifth spot on the league standings, while Polokwane remained 10th on the table. Rise and Shine (Polokwane) began the match brightly and they should have grabbed an early goal following some good work by Jabulani Maluleke a minute into the game. The veteran midfielder combined well with Charton Mashumba, before he set-up Sibusiso Hlubi, who was denied by Celtic goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane from close range. Phunya Sele Sele grew in confidence as the match progressed and they came close to breaking the deadlock after the Polokwane defence was exposed in the ninth minute.

Ndumiso Mabena connected with Sifiso Ngobeni's cross, but the former Orlando Pirates striker's header hit the crossbar with Polokwane keeper Mwenya Chibwe well beaten.

Polokwane and Celtic then struggled to create chances and the first half ended with the two teams locked at 0-0 during the halftime break.

The two sides attacked each after the restart and they were able to create goal-scoring opportunities.

New Zambia international Chibwe was called into action in the 50th minute, and he made a decent save to deny Celtic striker Victor Letsoalo from close range.

It was end-to-end stuff as Hlubi missed the target from close range in the 67th minute, before Ronald Pfumbidzai was denied by Chibwe at the other end three minutes later.

The deadlock was finally broken with nine minutes left on the clock and it was Letsoalo who netted after being sent through on goal to make it 1-0 to Celtic.

The hosts then pushed for a late equalising goal, but Celtic held onto their lead and they emerged 1-0 winners over Polokwane on the day.

African News Agency (ANA)