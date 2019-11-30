POLOKWANE – Bloemfontein Celtic secured a 1-0 win over Polokwane City in a Premiership match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The victory took Phunya Sele Sele - as Celtic are known - to fifth spot on the league standings, while Polokwane remained 10th on the table.
Rise and Shine (Polokwane) began the match brightly and they should have grabbed an early goal following some good work by Jabulani Maluleke a minute into the game.
The veteran midfielder combined well with Charton Mashumba, before he set-up Sibusiso Hlubi, who was denied by Celtic goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane from close range.
Phunya Sele Sele grew in confidence as the match progressed and they came close to breaking the deadlock after the Polokwane defence was exposed in the ninth minute.