BLOEMFONTEIN – Bloemfontein Celtic thumped AmaZulu FC 4-1 in a Nedbank Cup Last 32 match at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The victory books Siwelele's place in the Last 16, while their Absa Premiership rivals crash out of the tournament.
Usuthu were the better side in the early stages of the match with Talent Chawapiwa causing havoc for the Siwelele defence with his pace and clever movement.
However, Siwelele grew into the match and they came very close to scoring when Justice Chabalala's goal-bound header was brilliantly saved by AmaZulu goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha.
Chawapiwa, who was looking lively, deservedly broke the deadlock to make it 1-0 to AmaZulu in the 34th minute after being sent through on goal by Nhlanhla Vilakazi's delightful pass.