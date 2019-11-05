BLOEMFONTEIN – Bloemfontein Celtic thrashed Highlands Park 3-1 in a Premiership match at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Tuesday.
The victory took Phunya Sele Sele to the ninth spot on the league standings, while the Lions of the North slipped down to fifth place on the log.
Phunya Sele Sele were the better side in the opening exchanges with Mpusana Tani looking lively for the home side.
The 23-year-old player, who is a defender by trade, was involved when Celtic broke the deadlock 21 minutes into the encounter.
Tani set-up Sera Motebang and the in-form striker beat Thela Ngobeni in the Highlands Park goal-posts to make it 1-0 to Celtic.