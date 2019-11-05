Bloem Celtic thump Highlands Park









Ndumiso Mabena scored Celtics second goal in their 3-1 win over Highlands Park. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix BLOEMFONTEIN – Bloemfontein Celtic thrashed Highlands Park 3-1 in a Premiership match at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Tuesday. The victory took Phunya Sele Sele to the ninth spot on the league standings, while the Lions of the North slipped down to fifth place on the log. Phunya Sele Sele were the better side in the opening exchanges with Mpusana Tani looking lively for the home side. The 23-year-old player, who is a defender by trade, was involved when Celtic broke the deadlock 21 minutes into the encounter. Tani set-up Sera Motebang and the in-form striker beat Thela Ngobeni in the Highlands Park goal-posts to make it 1-0 to Celtic.

The hosts searched for another goal after taking the lead with Motebang having netted his second goal in as many league matches.

However, the Lions of the North took control of the match towards the halftime break and they managed to level matters.

Peter Shalulile was the man who scored on the stroke of halftime to make it 1-1 heading into the break in the city of Bloemfontein.

Celtic continued to attack after the restart, with Lucky Baloyi dominating the midfield battle.

Highlands coach Owen Da Gama responded by introducing Reneilwe Letsholonyane, who brought some experience in midfield.

However, the moment was with Phunya Sele Sele in the closing stages of the match and they grabbed two late goals.

Second-half substitute Ndumiso Mabena beat Ngobeni to make it 2-1 to Celtic, with Menzi Masuku grabbing an assist with nine minutes left on the clock.

Celtic's 3-1 win over Highlands Park was then sealed by super-sub Masuku in the 83rd minute as he coveted from the spot-kick after the hosts were awarded a late penalty.

African News Agency (ANA)