Bloemfontein Celtic have made quite a few signings for the new season. Photo: @Bloem_Celtic via Twitter

BLOEMFONTEIN – Bloemfontein Celtic have unveiled their 10 new signings ahead of the 2019/20 Premiership season, including experienced goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane, who arrives after being released by Orlando Pirates. Mabokgwane is likely to fill the void left by stalwart Patrick Tignyemb, who has joined Chippa United, though he faces competition from Mondli Mpoto, who has signed on a permanent basis with the team.

Other players with Absa Premiership experience include former Lamontville Golden Arrows star Andile Fikizolo and ex-Free State Stars striker Harris Tchilimbou, whose signing was announced some time ago.

Lesotho international forward Sera Motebang finally gets his chance in South Africa having been looked at by a number of clubs down the years, while ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Aviwe Nyamende has also been signed.

The others to join are former Polokwane City midfielder Sello Matjila, ex-AmaTuks and Highlands Park midfielder Siphelele Luthuli, and promoted stars Tumiso Mogakwe and Tumelo Njoti.

Celtic will be competing in the MTN8 quarterfinals this season and open their Absa Premiership campaign at Orlando Pirates on August 3.

African News Agency (ANA)