PORT ELIZABETH – Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United drew 1-1 in an Absa Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
As a result, Phunya Sele Sele are placed seventh on the league table, while the Chilli Boys are sitting on the 10th spot.
Phunya Sele Sele searched for an early goal in order to unsettle the Chilli Boys defence in the opening stages of the match.
Menzi Masuku, who had netted in each of his last two league matches, was looking lively for Celtic.
However, the Chippa backline looked solid and compact most of the time in the half in order to contain the home side.