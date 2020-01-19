Bloemfontein Celtic held by resilient Chippa United









FILE - Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza. PORT ELIZABETH – Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United drew 1-1 in an Absa Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday afternoon. As a result, Phunya Sele Sele are placed seventh on the league table, while the Chilli Boys are sitting on the 10th spot. Phunya Sele Sele searched for an early goal in order to unsettle the Chilli Boys defence in the opening stages of the match. Menzi Masuku, who had netted in each of his last two league matches, was looking lively for Celtic. However, the Chippa backline looked solid and compact most of the time in the half in order to contain the home side.

The two teams upped the tempo after the half-hour mark as they looked to break the deadlock.

However, they could not the find the back of the net in the first-half and the score was 0-0 at the interval.

An entertaining second-half followed and it was the home side who opened the scoring three minutes into the second half.

Inspirational captain Ndumiso Mabena beat Chippa's towering goalkeeper Veli Mothwa to make it 1-0 to Celtic.

However, the Chilli Boys pressed Phunya Sele Sele in search of the equalising goal and they did find the back of the net.

The visitors were awarded a penalty which was converted by William Twala to make it 1-1 four minutes before the hour-mark.

The two teams attacked each in other in the closing latter stages of the match, but they could not score.

In the end, Celtic and Chippa settled for a 1-1 draw on the afternoon.

In the other game on Sunday, Golden Arrows and Polokwane City played to a 1-all draw in Limpopo.

