With the Diski Challenge getting bigger and better by the day, so is its end of the season European tour. Bloemfontein Celtic, last season’s reserve league winners, began their journey to London on Wednesday for a 10-day visit, where they will be treated to some life-changing events, on and off the field of play.

Below, we give you a sneak peek of Siwelele’s itinerary.

Emirates Stadium: Arsenal vs Rennes

On Thursday, the day Celtic land in the United Kingdom, they will have a training session in the afternoon – to ease off the jet-lag.

In the evening, they’ll be off to Arsenal’s home, the Emirates Stadium, to watch their must-win Europa League encounter against Rennes.

The Gunners, who lost 3-1 in the first leg in France last week, desperately need a convincing win in this encounter to keep alive their hopes of winning a trophy under Unai Emery.

Moreover, with the Premier League’s race for Champions League places intensifying by the week and the Gunners fourth on the standings, the only way that guarantees them a return to the Europe’s elite club competition next season is by winning the Europa League.

VAR to be used in Celtic-Fulham clash

Siwelele are scheduled to play two friendlies, against West Ham United and Fulham’s reserves.

The Video Assistant Referee will be used in their encounter with the Cottagers.

VAR, which was officially introduced during last year’s World Cup, hasn’t been used in the Premier League, but has been utilised in the FA Cup.

Not only will this be a milestone for English football, but Abraham Nteo’s troops are likely going to be among the first from Africa to get a taste of VAR, which has been the centre of attention in the Uefa Champions League recently.

Legend talk with Ian Wright

Arsenal legend Ian Wright will give Celtic a brief motivational talk about what it took for him to be a top player.

The 55-year-old former footballer turned pundit remains one of the best English players to have played the game.

The mere fact that he is still the Gunners’ second highest goal-scorer of all time, behind Thierry Henry, who broke his record in 2005, says a lot about the remarkable career that he had.

What’s also remarkable about Wright’s story is that he comes from an unpleasant background – similar to that of most Africans – but he never allowed his shortcomings to stand in the way of his aspirations.

