Bloemfontein Celtic have poured cold water on rumours that they have sold their Premier Soccer League status to Ajax Cape Town. In a short post on their Twitter account on Tuesday night, Siwelele dismissed the reports that the Urban Warriors will take over their Premiership status and return to the top-flight next season, after playing in the National First Division following relegation at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

There have been reports that Ajax also had a deal with Free State Stars to buy out their Premiership status, but that was put to bed when Ea Lla Koto were relegated themselves last weekend.

“CELTIC NOT SOLD – Bloemfontein Celtic is NOT in negotiations with Ajax Cape Town and the club has NOT been sold as widely reported and insinuated on social media and other digital platforms,” Celtic stated on Tuesday.

This comes after days of suggestions from Ajax that they may be back in the top division.

They congratulated Celtic on finishing in the top eight on the PSL log, and then posted a distorted picture of a green logo.

Ajax missed out on the PSL promotion playoffs on goal difference, as they ended in fourth position in the NFD behind champions Stellenbosch FC, who won automatic promotion, second-placed Royal Eagles and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, who ended third.

