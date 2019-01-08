Orlando Pirates defender Abbubaker Mobara picked up his injury against Highlands Park on Saturday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have been dealt a serious blow in their defensive make-up as Abbubaker Mobara has been ruled out of Tuesday night’s clash against Chippa United. Mobara, a former star in the SA Under-23 team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, picked up the injury in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.

The fullback-cum-midfielder left the pitch in the 80th minute and was replaced by Linda Mntambo after what the Pirates website described as a “studs-up challenge” from a Highlands Park player.

The Buccaneers said that the 24-year-old has been assessed by the medical team, and that Mobara will “return within a week”.

That means he is also likely to miss this Saturday’s Caf Champions League clash against Zimbabwean outfit FC Platinum in Bulawayo (3pm kickoff).

Pirates also stated on Tuesday that midfielder Ben Motshwari is still receiving attention to a knee injury, and that he is busy with rehabilitation.

Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic will hope that his team can bounce back from dropping points in a highly entertaining encounter with Highlands Park.

They are in second place on 28 points, five behind log leaders Wits, who face Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday night (7.30pm kickoff).

Goal-scorer Kudakwashe Mahachi said in a video on the Pirates Twitter account after the Highlands Park game: “We played well as a team, but we knew when we came here that Highlands Park will be difficult, because they man-mark with their runners.

“I am happy to score my first goal at Orlando Pirates. For me, 2018 was not a good year for me, so I dedicate this goal to my late mother. We need to keep pushing, score chances and win games.”





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook