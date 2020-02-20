Blue Army looking forward to clash against juggernauts Brazilians









Stan Nkoana's Blue Army are ready to go up against the mighty Brazilians on Sunday in their last 16 tie in the Nedbank Cup. Photo: @stanpablo885 on twitter JOHANNESBURG – Following their recent, stunning victory against Golden Arrows, Vaal University of Technology FC coach Stanley Nkoana spoke with enthusiasm and confidence on Thursday at Nedbank’s offices in Sandton about their next match - a David v Goliath affair against juggernaut Mamelodi Sundowns. The Blue Army - as VUT FC are known - are seemingly ready to go up against the mighty Brazillians on Sunday in their last 16 tie in the Nedbank Cup (kick-off 3pm), if their coach is to be believed. VUT FC currently ply their trade in the fourth tier of the Gauteng SAB Regional League, while Sundowns are the Absa Premiership defending champions, and have won South Africa’s premier cup competition on four occasion, the latest a 2015 triumph. On the question of being intimidated, Nkoana refused to level any criticism against Sundowns coach, and domestic league-and-cup serial winner, Pitso Mosimane, saying: "Coach Pitso is a good coach, he has proved himself. I respect him as a coach." Even so, Nkoana and Co seemed unfazed by the Sundowns threat, revealing that he has deciphered Mosimane’s gameplan as the two sides build towards the encounter. 🚨Fixture Update🚨⁣

"We do respect Sundowns, the PSL champions,” Nkoana explained, “but in football anything can happen. As much as we respect them, we do deserve respect on Sunday ... we are prepared for any Sundowns player.

"You don't know VUT players. If we didn't have (good) qualities, we wouldn't have overcome Arrows," Nkoana continued, referring to the Blue Army’s 6-5 penalty shootout victory - the match ended 2-2 after extra-time - in the Cup’s Round of 32.

"Each and every team has a weakness, and I know where to go in terms of attack and preventing (Sundowns) from attacking us. That's my secret that I'm going to take to Lucas Moripe on Sunday," Nkoana said confidently, albeit cryptically.

