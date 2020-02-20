JOHANNESBURG – Following their recent, stunning victory against Golden Arrows, Vaal University of Technology FC coach Stanley Nkoana spoke with enthusiasm and confidence on Thursday at Nedbank’s offices in Sandton about their next match - a David v Goliath affair against juggernaut Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Blue Army - as VUT FC are known - are seemingly ready to go up against the mighty Brazillians on Sunday in their last 16 tie in the Nedbank Cup (kick-off 3pm), if their coach is to be believed. VUT FC currently ply their trade in the fourth tier of the Gauteng SAB Regional League, while Sundowns are the Absa Premiership defending champions, and have won South Africa’s premier cup competition on four occasion, the latest a 2015 triumph.
On the question of being intimidated, Nkoana refused to level any criticism against Sundowns coach, and domestic league-and-cup serial winner, Pitso Mosimane, saying: "Coach Pitso is a good coach, he has proved himself. I respect him as a coach."
Even so, Nkoana and Co seemed unfazed by the Sundowns threat, revealing that he has deciphered Mosimane’s gameplan as the two sides build towards the encounter.
🚨Fixture Update🚨— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 14, 2020
Masandawana, take a look at the confirmed fixture details for our Nedbank Cup Last 16 game👇
🆚 Vaal University Of Technology
🏆 Nedbank Cup
🏟 Lucas Moripe Stadium
📆 23/02
⏰ 15H00
#Sundowns #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/xVPgnaynp7