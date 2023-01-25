Blunt attack irks Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena expressed his disappointment at his team’s wastefulness in front of goal despite them securing a record-extending 13th consecutive Premiership victory against TS Galaxy on Tuesday. The Brazilians stretched their lead over Richards Bay to 19 points at the top of the league standings, placing very little doubt of them securing a sixth consecutive title.

In a match that was largely one-sided, Sundowns registered 12 attempts at goal, however, only four of them were on target and two of those resulted in goals. Mokwena said although he was pleased with how his team dominated TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium, his side's unusual bluntness in front of the goal was not good to see.

When asked whether he thought his team fought hard for their 2-1 win on Tuesday, Mokwena said: "No I don't think so, it was clear there was one team on the pitch so a huge congratulations should go to Mamelodi Sundowns, and these fantastic group of players.

"How many chances did we create? We could've scored a lot of goals so that's why I don't think it was hard fought, but I think we made it more difficult than what it actually was." Sundowns will continue their charge towards the title when they welcome a high-flying Sekhukhune United to Loftus on Saturday.

