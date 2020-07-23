Board of Governors set to discuss PSL season’s fate on Friday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Big decisions are set to be taken with regards to the status of this season’s PSL campaign in Friday's Board of Governors (BoG) meeting. The PSL Executive Committee will meet with the members of the BoG to map a way forward concerning the resumption of the Absa Premiership and Nedbank Cup. Plans to return were thrown into disarray this past month after the PSL and Safa failed to reach consensus on the matter. The PSL declared its readiness to restart the league with matches beginning last week Friday but Safa responded with a counter-proposal to reboot the action in the first week of next month. The PSL has yet to accept Safa’s proposed date with the League revealing that it has been engaging its stakeholders on the matter over the last few days. Acting PSL chief executive Mato Madlala informed IOL Sport that they will meet tomorrow with their members to discuss the way forward.

“We haven’t made any decision with regards to when we will return to action. For now, we haven’t taken any decision,” Madlala insisted.

Unconfirmed reports at the weekend said a number of clubs were prepared to allow the season to be declared null and void.

Clubs cited costs as a major reason they could no longer allow for postponements since their monthly grants will come to an end sooner rather than later.

Madlala did not go into the details of the direction of the meeting when questioned, but did reveal that the monthly grants would also be discussed.

“The BoG will decide what they want to do. With regard to the monthly grants, we will also discuss that on Friday,” she confirmed.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza last week indicated that clubs were running the risk of not receiving their monthly grant if football didn’t resume this month.

The League failed to start this past weekend because Safa said their match officials were not fit enough.

The association indicated that it would take three weeks for their match officials to be ready but then settled on a two week period due to the urgency of the matter.

The Absa Premiership and Nedbank Cup were reaching their climax when both competitions were halted by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown in March.

Currently, Kaizer Chiefs sit on top of the league standings, while the country’s premier cup competition finds itself in limbo at the semi-final stage with Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits, Baroka FC and Bloemfontein Celtic vying for that title.

@Minenhlecr7