Bongani Zungu drops a bombshell and announces he’s leaving Mamelodi Sundowns

In a shock move, the 31-year-old took to social media to announce his departure from the DStv Premiership champions.

Zungu, who made his name at the club after moving from University of Pretoria in 2012, played for Sundowns in two stints and made over 120 appearances.

In between those stints, he had an impressive career in Portugal, France, and Scotland. At international level, he played 30 times, and went to the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015 and 2019.

“I would like to thank Mamelodi Sundowns fans, technical team and the President for the last two seasons,” Zungu wrote on social media on Friday afternoon.

“The relationship I have with the club is beyond the professional space, Sundowns will always be family to me and the entire Zungu family.