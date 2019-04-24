Bongi Ntuli, who scored the opener for AmaZulu, tries to go past Onismor Bhasera of SuperSport United on Wednesday. Photo: BackpagePix

AmaZulu took another big step away from the relegation zone by beating SuperSport United 2-0 at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Wednesday. The home side started like a house on fire, and threatened the SuperSport goal as early as the first minute when Siyethemba Sithebe shot over the bar.

The visitors had to be on full alert as it became obvious that AmaZulu meant serious business.

Striker Bongi Ntuli was the next to attack, but he was stopped in his tracks by defender Grant Kekana. Clayton Daniels was the next SuperSport defender who was kept on his toes.

In the 14th minute, midfielder Sphesihle Maduna shot high and wide after great work from Sithebe.

Usuthu put lots of pressure on the visitors, and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams had to be alert at all times.

SuperSport had to wait until the 20th minute for their first real chance, but AmaZulu goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha had the answers when striker Bradley Grobler asked the questions.

Williams had to be at his very best to stop Sithebe’s shot from outside the box, and soon afterwards, defender Onismor Bhasera did well to curtail the goal-hungry Ntuli.

SuperSport came close in the 32nd minute after good work from Grobler, Mxolisi Macuphu and George Lebese.

Mbatha stood firm in the home side’s goal, and just before halftime, easily kept Lebese out.

In the second half, it was again Usuthu who piled on the pressure. Ntuli opened the scoring in the 52nd minute after he was put through by Ovidy Karuru.

Siyabonga Nhlapo came close for Matsatsantsa, but Mbatha was on hand to keep his goal intact.

Right winger Aubrey Modiba hit the bar in the 63rd minute, and again tested Mbatha shortly afterwards.

Ntuli once again bothered Williams three minutes later, but without success.

Substitute Evans Rusike made a nuisance of himself on a couple of occasions and Grobler also came close, but without finding the back of the net.

Substitute Somila Ntsundwana scored just before the end to seal the victory for Usuthu.

African News Agency (ANA)