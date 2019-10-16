DURBAN – Former Kaizer Chiefs defender, Mario Booysen is set to make his debut for AmaZulu on Sunday when Usuthu lock horns against Mamelodi Sundowns.
Booysen is set to pen a one year deal with an option to renew at Usuthu. The two sides will battle it out in the Telkom Knockout at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Booysen was on trials at Usuthu and coach, Jozef Vukusic, has confirmed that they will sign Booysen and he is likely to feature against Sundowns.
The lanky defender was a free agent after he parted ways with Amakhosi at the end of last season.
"I don't want to say that they are trialists. They are both experienced players. We want to assess them closer. Mario will definitely be our player," Vukusic explained.