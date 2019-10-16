Booysen set for Amazulu debut against Sundowns









Mario Booysen set for Amazulu debut against Sundowns. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix DURBAN – Former Kaizer Chiefs defender, Mario Booysen is set to make his debut for AmaZulu on Sunday when Usuthu lock horns against Mamelodi Sundowns. Booysen is set to pen a one year deal with an option to renew at Usuthu. The two sides will battle it out in the Telkom Knockout at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Booysen was on trials at Usuthu and coach, Jozef Vukusic, has confirmed that they will sign Booysen and he is likely to feature against Sundowns. The lanky defender was a free agent after he parted ways with Amakhosi at the end of last season. "I don't want to say that they are trialists. They are both experienced players. We want to assess them closer. Mario will definitely be our player," Vukusic explained.

Booysen failed to make a significant contribution during his time with Chiefs. At the end of the season, he was deemed surplus to requirements by the club.

"It is possible that Mario will play because he is fit. He will do the medical tests today. After that we will see. From what I saw at training, I still he will play," he added.

Another ex-Chiefs defender, Tsepo Masilela is also training with Usuthu. Masilela has been out of action for the past 14 months.

Vukusic still wants more time before he can make a call about the talented left-back.

"With Tsepo, we need a little more time. He hasn't played for a long period of time. He is doing well at training. I'm happy about that. But he need maybe two or three weeks and then we will see if he will be signed or not," he added.

Vukusic has acknowledged that they are facing a difficult task in Sundowns.

"If you want to beat Sundowns, you need to play on your potential. But even a draw is enough to beat them if you are good on penalties. It is a cup game and there has to be a winner and a loser. We will try our best for sure." Vukusic said.

