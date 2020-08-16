Bottom club Black Leopards too good for top four-chasing Maritzburg United

CAPE TOWN – Lifa Hlongwane scored the decisive goal as Black Leopards beat Maritzburg United in a five-goal thriller at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Both teams were taking to the field for the first time in four months, and Lidoda Dhuva were quickest out of the blocks against a sluggish Maritzburg side that was looking to move into the top four in the Absa Premiership.

Mwape Musonda opened the scoring on 20 minutes for the league’s bottom side, before Hlongwane scored on the half-hour mark to give themselves a two-goal cushion.

Maritzburg United’s never-say-die spirit that has been the hallmark of their game all season saw them pull one back through Keagan Buchanan four minuted after Hlongwane’s first goal.

Mxolisi Kunene made it 2-2 with the last kick of the half to give Eric Tinkler’s men hope of picking up the victory, which would have been their fifth straight win in the league.