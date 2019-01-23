Edward Manqele was the match-winner for Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila against Polokwane City on Wednesday. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

POLOKWANE – National First Division campaigners Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila pulled off a surprise 2-1 win over top-flight opponents Polokwane City in a Nedbank Cup round of 32 tie at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night. Hosts Polokwane took the lead in the 29th minute when Tshakhuma’s goalkeeper Tshepo Ramaele misjudged the flight of a long ball into the box.

From the keeper’s error, striker Mohamed Anas was able to collect the ball and steer it into the far corner of the net from a tight angle.

Early in the second half, Polokwane made a change by bringing on Sibusiso Sikhosana in place of Ayanda Nkili.

In the 56th minute, though, Tshakhuma were back on level terms after a goal scored by Edward Manqele.

In search of a winner, Polokwane made another change, with Sammy Seabi coming off and replaced by veteran Jabu Maluleke.

But, four minutes before fulltime, Manqele netted his second goal of the night to hand Tshakhuma the 2-1 victory and a place in the last-16 of the competition.

African News Agency (ANA)