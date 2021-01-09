Bradley Grobler equals SuperSport United’s all-time goal record in win over TS Galaxy
MOMBELA – A brace from Thamsanqa Gabuza and record-equalling strike from Bradley Grobler steered SuperSport United to a comfortable 3-0 win over TS Galaxy in a 2020-21 DStv Premiership match at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday.
Two goals in the opening five minutes set the tone for Matsatsantsa who eased to a fourth win in five matches to remain in third spot on the league standings, five points adrift of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. The Rockets, who are now winless in eight matches, dropped down to 12th as a result of a fourth defeat this season.
Gabuza opened the scoring in the third minute, latching onto a pin-point cross from Siyabonga Nhlapo to give the visitors an early lead.
The towering forward was at it again two minutes later to complete his double. Gamphani Lungu's initial effort was parried onto the crossbar by Wensten van der Linde and into the path of Gabuza who punished Galaxy's failure to clear their lines.
Galaxy conjured chances through Mxolisi Macuphu and Strydom Wambi before the break but neither could capitalise from close range.
The hosts threatened early in the second half through Mlungisi Mbunjana who's powerful effort took a wicked deflection, but Ronwen Williams was well positioned to make a fine save.
Grobler put the game beyond any reasonable doubt in the 78th minute, latching on a low cross from Keenan Phillips for his ninth goal in as many matches this season. The goal also pulled him level on 57 goals with the late Abram Raselemane to become United's joint all-time leading goal scorer.
Galaxy had a chance to pull a goal back in stoppage-time following a Bongani Khumalo handball but Williams denied Bevan Fransman from the spot, diving to his left to keep out the veteran defender to add to Galaxy's woes.
Premier Soccer League