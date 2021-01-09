Bradley Grobler equals SuperSport United’s all-time goal record in win over TS Galaxy

MOMBELA – A brace from Thamsanqa Gabuza and record-equalling strike from Bradley Grobler steered SuperSport United to a comfortable 3-0 win over TS Galaxy in a 2020-21 DStv Premiership match at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday.

Two goals in the opening five minutes set the tone for Matsatsantsa who eased to a fourth win in five matches to remain in third spot on the league standings, five points adrift of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. The Rockets, who are now winless in eight matches, dropped down to 12th as a result of a fourth defeat this season.

Gabuza opened the scoring in the third minute, latching onto a pin-point cross from Siyabonga Nhlapo to give the visitors an early lead.

The towering forward was at it again two minutes later to complete his double. Gamphani Lungu's initial effort was parried onto the crossbar by Wensten van der Linde and into the path of Gabuza who punished Galaxy's failure to clear their lines.

Galaxy conjured chances through Mxolisi Macuphu and Strydom Wambi before the break but neither could capitalise from close range.