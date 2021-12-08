Bradley Grobler steals the three points in Stellies to propel SuperSport to third

Cape Town — Bradley Grobler broke Stellenbosch FC’s hearts right at the death when the veteran striker snatched a late winner for the visitors at the Danie Craven Stadium. In a match where both teams were unable to take a firm grip on proceedings, and were unable to create clear-cut chances throughout, Grobler popped up in the 91st minute with the solitary goal.

The 33-year-old was incisive with his finish as he steered a low shot past Sage Stephens in the Stellies goal. Although the goal came in stoppage time, SuperSport had the more productive passages of play with former Stellenbosch winger Iqraam Rayners arguably the best player on display in this match. The now SuperSport United star enjoyed a splendid return to his hometown and was certainly determined to show Stellenbosch what they are now missing as he was at the centre of all of his team’s most promising movements. He combined splendidly with another former Stellies product Jamie Webber, as the duo seemed to be only SuperSport players able to counter the strong winds inside the Danie Craven Stadium as they dominated the midfield exchanges.

Webber had a couple of half-chances in the first half when after winning a free kick, he stepped up to the shot that evaded the Stellies defensive wall but not Stephens. He also had another shot just a minute later after another good link up with Rayners, but on this occasion the ball drifted wide of the Stellies goal. Although the second half was a bit more free-flowing with the home team slowly coming into the contest, it was not until after the hour-mark that they managed to unleash the speedy Ashley du Preez, who ultimately had his shot blocked by SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams in goal.

In a match as tightly contested as this one, it almost required a brilliant individual effort from Webber when he struck a long-range shot from inside his own half that nearly caught Stephens off his line, but fortunately for the home side it drifted just wide.