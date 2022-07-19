Braga did not want to sell Kobamelo Kodisang to Kaizer Chiefs, says Mike Makaab

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs have been openly engaged in a chase for Portugal based Kobamelo Kodisang since the beginning of the transfer window and at some point was reported to be closer than ever to securing a move back to South African shores. However, the 22 year old forward, who joined Braga three years ago, will spend the 2022/23 season on loan at Portuguese Premier League club, Desportivo de Chaves, with an option then to make it a permanent move.

Thè former Bidvest Wits playmaker's agent Mike Makaab has been very open about he and the player's negotiations with both Braga and Chiefs and has now shed light on the reason why the Amakhosi weren't able to get their man. "Chiefs did submit an offer which was not accepted by Braga - the two clubs could not reach an agreement. Again, for the last time, no one is at fault. These things happen in football worldwide," said Makaab on his social media account. Kodisang was touted as the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle being assembled by a new-look Chiefs ahead of the new season, his ability to play anywhere along the frontline would have provided coach Arthur Zwane even more depth in the team's arsenal.

The Glamour boys already possess the quality of Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly, the pace of Ashley Du Perez, Kgaogelo Sekgotla in their ranks while youngsters Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Sabelo Radebe and Mduduzi Vilakazi provide back up. The Amakhosi are however reported to be still searching for one more striker and have gone on their pre-season camp with a few trialists. @ScribeSmiso

