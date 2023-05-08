Brandon Truter and Sekhukhune United get divine inspiration

Cape Town — Victorious Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter says his team operates on a wing and a prayer in the wake of his team's Nedbank Cup semi-final win against Stellenbosch FC on Sunday. Following Sekhukhune's 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Stellenbosch, Truter spoke at length about the difficulties his team faced ahead of the showdown.

Usually, when starting out on his post-match interviews, Truter thanks God for his team's good fortunes. It would seem the team has relied heavily on divine intervention. On Saturday, Truter said Sekhukhune's prayer group had also made the trip to Cape Town to offer support for the praying coach and the team. “I am just grateful for what God is doing in this team," said Truter. "We faced so many struggles with influenza, fatigue, suspensions, injuries and all those things when we were preparing for this game.

“We did a lot of praying, and God came through for us at the right time. It was a lot of effort from the players as well. I love God, but I also love my players. "We give Him all the praise. "As for the players this was a massive effort coming here. It was a great effort from the guys.

"This semi-final win means a lot to the club since it is their first Cup final. "Being in the Nedbank Cup final also guarantees us a spot in Africa. Sekhukhune will play in the Caf Confederation Cup. "Next year we've qualified for a Caf tournament although we are not prepared for it. God qualifies the unqualified teams."

Truter may have had reason to believe that Sekhukhune enjoyed divine inspiration on Sunday after a substitution in the final minute of extra time at the Danie Craven Stadium.

Sekhkhune replaced their Ivorian goalkeeper Ali Sangare with the club's third-choice shot-stopper Ntokozo Mtsweni. Mtsweni became the hero for Sekhkhune after he saved penalties from Iqraam Rayners and Juan Ortiz, which secured passage to the Nedbank Cup final at Loftus on May 27 against Orlando Pirates. @Herman_Gibbs